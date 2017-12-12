Mad Friday warning for train users in South Yorkshire

A warning has been issued for Mad Friday revellers to take extra care on the railway in South Yorkshire.

Nationally, British Transport Police recorded 7,419 alcohol-related incidents on and around the railway last year, with 16 per cent of the incidents taking place over the festive season.

The force said every year officers see a rise in violence at many of the busiest railway stations, with many of those involved having been drinking.

A warning has been issued ahead of Mad Friday and other busy socialising days over the festive season.



Superintendent Eddie Wylie said: “Unfortunately, during the festive season, we see a rise in public order offences and anti-social behaviour.

"Much of this is down to the people involved drinking too much and behaving in a way that would shock them and their family and friends if they were sober.



“We want everyone to get to their destination safely. Our officers will be out on the network in the North of England helping people to enjoy the festivities safely and encouraging them to think about how alcohol can affect the way they behave and the effect this has on their fellow passengers.



“If you’re using the railway to get around this Christmas, please keep a clear head. Think about what you would do and how you would behave if you were sober. There is no excuse for spoiling other people’s journeys or behaving any differently because you’ve drunk alcohol. We want you to have fun but it’s more important to get where you’re going safely.”



He added: "Though trains are the safest way to get around, passengers and people living near the railway must always remember that it can be a dangerous place. That’s why we’re reminding the public to remain alert to those dangers whilst they’re having fun over the festive season.



“Taking a short cut across the tracks, chancing it at level crossings or tripping at the platform edge can, at best cause delays to your journey; at worse it can result in serious harm. Enjoy yourself but don’t let alcohol stop you or your fellow passengers from getting to where you need to be - keep a clear head.”

Alcohol awareness events will be held at Sheffield and Doncaster stations in the run up to Christmas.