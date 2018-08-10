Machete seized by police in Sheffield

A machete was seized by South Yorkshire Police in an operation aimed at keeping Sheffield's 'streets safe'.

The large knife was found in the Fox Hill area by PCSOs working on information passed on by Sheffield Council.

A Facebook post by the North East Sheffield Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "This disturbingly large machete was recovered from the Fox Hill area. "This was found thanks to information from our partners at Sheffield City Council who used their close links with The Parson Cross/ Southey Team to ensure it was recovered as quickly and safely as possible.

"Carrying knives, especially ones this size, cost lives. Please get in touch if you have any information which may assist us in keeping our streets safe."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101.