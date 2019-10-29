Machete found in car stopped by police in Rotherham
A machete was seized by the police after officers found it in a car stopped in Rotherham.
Updated
Officers discovered the weapon after pulling over a car being ‘driven illegally’ in and around the Rawmarsh area last night.
South Yorkshire Police said: “The vehicle was searched by officers and to our amazement we found this machete in the vehicle.“The car has now been recovered, the driver has been reported and will now have to wait for their day in court.”