This was the scene on a South Yorkshire motorway last night after a shocking crash which closed the carriageway.

National Highways shared the pictures on social media today after a four vehicle collision on the M180 near Doncaster late last night which has kept one of the carriageways closed through the night.

They showed damage to two lorries, with highways officials unsure of when the motorway would fully reopen. The Highways Agency said this morning: “Drivers in South Yorkshire are advised that part of the M180 in South Yorkshire is closed due to a four-vehicle collision.

“Both carriageways of the M180 between junction 1 (Thorne) and junction 2 (Belton) were closed immediately after the incident which happened at 11.30pm on Monday 20 February 2023. The westbound carriageway was reopened at 1.30am on Tuesday 21 February 2023 but the eastbound carriageway remains closed.

“Recovery work is under way. However, due to the damage to the vehicles involved and debris at the site, the recovery work is likely to be complex and protracted.

“A diversion route is in place for those travelling eastbound and involves exiting the M180 at Junction 1 and proceeding to the end of the slip road. At the roundabout take the second exit onto the A18 and continue for seven miles to the roundabout with the A161.

“At the roundabout, take the fourth exit onto the A161 and continue for one mile to the junction with the M180 (Junction 2). Turn left onto the slip road and rejoin the M180 eastbound.

“Delays and congestion are expected as traffic volumes increase during morning peak times.”