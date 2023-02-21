This is scene on a South Yorkshire motorway this afternoon – still partially closed after a major crash last night.

National Highways have issued the picture today after a four vehicle collision on the M180 near Doncaster late last night which has kept one of the carriageways on the A180 between Thorne and Belton closed through the day.

It shows a lorry still straddled across the carriageway, and drivers in South Yorkshire are being warned that part of the M180 in South Yorkshire remains shut as a result of the collision last night, and expected to remain so into this evening.

National Highways said in a statement this afternoon: “The M180 between junction 1 (Thorne) and junction 2 (Belton) was closed after the incident which happened at 11.30pm on Monday 20 February 2023. The westbound carriageway was reopened at 1.30am on Tuesday 21 February 2023 but the eastbound carriageway remains closed.

Workmen continuing on the site of the four vehicle crash which closed the M180 near Thorne, Doncaster, last night, and has remained closed on one carriageway today

“Recovery work is under way. However, due to the damage to the vehicles involved and debris at the site, the recovery work is likely to be complex and protracted. One HGV shed its load of domestic floor cleaner and the vehicle itself sustained extensive damage making its removal a complicated process.

“A section of the eastbound carriageway will need resurfacing and arrangements are being made for this to take place. The road is expected to remain closed throughout the afternoon and this evening.”

A diversion route is in place for those travelling eastbound and involves exiting the M180 at Junction 1 and proceeding to the end of the slip road. At the roundabout take the second exit onto the A18 and continue for seven miles to the roundabout with the A161.

At the roundabout, take the fourth exit onto the A161 and continue for one mile to the junction with the M180 (Junction 2). Turn left onto the slip road and rejoin the M180 eastbound.

This was the scene on the M180 between Thorne and Belton last night after a shocking crash which closed the carriageway.

The M18 Junction 5 northbound exit slip has also been closed to help alleviate congestion on the roundabout.

Delays and congestion are expected as traffic volumes increase especially during peak times.

PIctures shared by Natinoal HIghways this morning showed damage to two lorries, with highways officials unsure of when the motorway would fully reopen.

The Highways Agency said this morning: “Drivers in South Yorkshire are advised that part of the M180 in South Yorkshire is closed due to a four-vehicle collision.

“A diversion route is in place for those travelling eastbound and involves exiting the M180 at Junction 1 and proceeding to the end of the slip road.