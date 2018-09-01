M18 reopens after mutli-vehicle crash and broken down abnormal load

The M18 motorway has reopened following an earlier serious accident which saw one person airlifted to hospital.

The northbound carriageway near junction 1 for Bramley was closed for around three hours following the multi-vehicle collision, which left one car overturned.

A Chevrolet Orlando, Fiat Ducato van and a Suzuki were involved in a collision.

One person was airlifted to hospital and another taken by road ambulance.

The road was also closed further north, near junction 2 for the A1(M), while a 200-tonne abnormal load was lifted onto a replacement vehicle after it broke down.