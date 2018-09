The M18 motorway in South Yorkshire remains closed following a multi-vehicle collision which left one car overturned.

Emergency services were called to the northbound carriageway near junction 1 at Bramley at around 9.25am on Saturday.

A Chevrolet Orlando, Fiat Ducato van and a Suzuki were involved in a collision.

One person has been airlifted to hospital and another taken by road ambulance.

The road remains closed, awaiting clear up of the scene following a petrol spillage.