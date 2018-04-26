M18 motorway in Rotherham to close after power line is hit

The M18 in Rotherham is set to close this evening after a power line was damaged in a collision.

Kingsforth Lane in Hellaby has been closed since the collision and police say it will remain closed for most of the night while engineers repair the damage.

South Yorkshire Police say that the M18 will need to be closed at junction 1 near Bramley four or five times so the power lines can be 're-tensioned'.

A spokesperson for the force said: "This is for your safety so please plan ahead."

Police earlier warned that homes and businesses in the Maltby and Laughton areas might experience power outages while the repairs were carried out.