A crash on a South Yorkshire motorway has caused major traffic jams this morning.

Highways England say emergency services are on the scene after the incident this morning on the southbound M18 between junctions three and two. It is close the junction with the A(1)M.

Officials announced on social media that South Yorkshire Police are in attendance, and added: “Delays of at least 60 minutes above normal travel times, please allow extra time for your journey.

The collision has closed one of the two lanes.

A crash on a South Yorkshire motorway has caused major traffic jams this morning. PIcture: Google

