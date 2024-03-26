Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A horse sadly died at the scene and two people were taken to hospital following a crash on the M18 in Doncaster.

A horse died and two people were taken to hospital following a crash on the M18 motorway in Doncaster

Police said the horse had been loose on the carriageway when the collision, also involving three vehicles, a Citroen, a Suzuki and an Audi, happened on the motorway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police today said it had been called to the scene on Friday, March 22, at 8.28pm.

The force said the horse had sadly died at the scene and a man and woman were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.