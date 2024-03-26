M18 crash Doncaster: Horse dies and two people taken to hospital after crash on motorway

A man and a woman were taken to hospital following the crash, which involved three vehicles
Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 26th Mar 2024, 15:02 GMT
A horse sadly died at the scene and two people were taken to hospital following a crash on the M18 in Doncaster.

A horse died and two people were taken to hospital following a crash on the M18 motorway in Doncaster

Police said the horse had been loose on the carriageway when the collision, also involving three vehicles, a Citroen, a Suzuki and an Audi, happened on the motorway.

South Yorkshire Police today said it had been called to the scene on Friday, March 22, at 8.28pm.

The force said the horse had sadly died at the scene and a man and woman were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The motorway was closed for some time in both directions, between junctions three and four, near Armthorpe, so the road could be cleared.

