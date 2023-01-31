A serious crash has shut the M1 near South Yorkshire this morning – causing traffic chaos in both directions.

The M1 in West Yorkshire is closed in both directions between J39 and J40, near Wakefield, due to a collision, National Highways has announced in the last few minutes.

National Highways said in a statement: “Emergency services including West Yorkshire Police are in attendance. National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene assisting with traffic management.”

They said they expected disruption into the afternoon.

The northbound diversion route will see cars under 4.27m height exit the M1 using the J39 exit slip road and proceed to the end of the slip road. At the roundabout take the third exit onto the A636 (Denby Dale Road). Proceed on the A636 for approx. 3 miles until roundabout with Charlesworth Way. At the roundabout turn left onto Charlesworth Way and proceed along Charlesworth Way until junction with A638 (Ings Road).

Vehicles over 4.27m in height driving will exit the M1 using Junction 39 exit slip road and proceed to the end of the slip road. At the roundabout take the third exit onto the A636 (Denby Dale Road) and proceed along this road for approx. 1 mile until roundabout with A6186. At the roundabout take third exit onto A6186 (Asdale Road). Proceed on A6186 until the junction with the A61 (Barnsley Road). At the junction take the A61 Northbound (Barnsley Road) and proceed along this road until reaching A61 Northbound (Kirkgate).

Stay on A61 Northbound (Kirkgate) and continue straight onto the roundabout with Marsh Way. At the roundabout take the fourth exit (effectively a U-turn) back onto A61 Southbound (Kirkgate). Proceed on A61 Southbound (Kirkgate) for approx. 300 yards until junction with A638 (Ings Road). Turn right onto A638 (Ings Road) and proceed along this road for approx. 3 miles until the the junction with the M1 Jct 40. At the roundabout, take the third exit to re-join the M1 North.