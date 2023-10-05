All emergency services are on the scene, with a reported six miles of congestion.

A section of the M1 southbound near Sheffield has reopened following a multi-vehicle crash, with all emergency services on the scene

The M1 southbound is severely congested following a multi-vehicle crash between J35 and J34 at around 2.25pm. Traffic has slowed to around 5mph and queues of six miles have been reported.

The motorway is was shut for around an hour this afternoon (October 5) between J35 near Rotherham and J34 near the Meadowhall Roundabout following the collision shortly after 2.30pm.

Delays of 50 minutes and above have been reported, with tailbacks of around six miles.

Sheffield is also feeling the effects of a temporary diversion that was in place directing traffic via the A629, causing severe congestion in the Meadowhall area and roads close to the Tinsley Viaduct as drivers try to rejoin the M1 southbound at the Meadowhall roundabout.