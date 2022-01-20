National Highways has reported this morning that one of the four lanes on the southbound stretch of the M1 between J29 and J28, around Mansfield, is closed due to a two vehicle collision.

At 6am, delays were building.

Traffic is building on the M1 this morning following incidents near Mansfield and between Nottingham and Derby

Meanwhile, the southbound M1 between J26 for Nottingham and J25 for Derby is closed following a collision and is likely to remain closed throughout the day.

National Highways said there has been a serious collision.

A statement reads: “Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journeys in this morning’s rush hour due to a serious collision on the M1 in Nottinghamshire.

“The police-led incident has closed the southbound carriageway between junctions 26 and 25 and is expected to remain closed throughout the day for investigation work to take place.”

National Highways’ Duty Operations Manager for the East Midlands, Matthew Catto, said: “Due to the volume of traffic we would normally expect on the M1 during the morning rush hour we expect severe delays in the area and also on local roads as people follow the diversion. We advise road users to plan their journeys in advance and allow extra time.”