A warning has been issued to motorists this morning about a ‘police led incident’ causing delays on the M1.

Traffic on the northbound stretch of the M1 between Junction 34 for Tinsley and Meadowhall and Junction 35 for Thorpe Hesley has been ‘stopped’.

National Highways said a ‘police led incident’ is being dealt with and added: “Traffic is likely to be held for some time.”

Posting on Twitter, National Highways said: “Traffic has been stopped on the M1 northbound in South Yorkshire between J34 (Sheffield) and J35 (Thorpe Hesley) due to a police led incident.

“Due to the nature of the incident, traffic is likely to be held for some time.”