Traffic on the northbound stretch of the M1 between Junction 34 for Tinsley and Meadowhall and Junction 35 for Thorpe Hesley has been ‘stopped’.
National Highways said a ‘police led incident’ is being dealt with and added: “Traffic is likely to be held for some time.”
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted.