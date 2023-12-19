M1 traffic Sheffield: Three lanes closed due to vehicle fire in South Yorkshire - rush hour delays expected
Three lanes of the M1 in South Yorkshire are closed this morning following a lorry fire overnight.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The blaze broke out on a southbound stretch of the motorway between junctions 32 (for the M18) and 31 (for Aston) overnight.
Initially all four lanes of the motorway were closed but lane four has since reopened.
National Highways Yorkshire said: “Lanes 1, 2 and 3 remain closed for ongoing recovery and clear up.
“Please allow extra time if travelling in the area.”
“Thank you for your patience.”
Motorists are reporting congestion on surrounding routes