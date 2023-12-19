News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

M1 traffic Sheffield: Three lanes closed due to vehicle fire in South Yorkshire - rush hour delays expected

Three lanes of the M1 in South Yorkshire are closed this morning following a lorry fire overnight.
Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 19th Dec 2023, 07:40 GMT
Updated 19th Dec 2023, 07:46 GMT
 Comment
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The blaze broke out on a southbound stretch of the motorway between junctions 32 (for the M18) and 31 (for Aston) overnight.

Initially all four lanes of the motorway were closed but lane four has since reopened.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

National Highways Yorkshire said: “Lanes 1, 2 and 3 remain closed for ongoing recovery and clear up.

“Please allow extra time if travelling in the area.”

“Thank you for your patience.”

Motorists are reporting congestion on surrounding routes

Related topics:South YorkshireSheffieldM18AstonMotorists