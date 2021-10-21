M1 traffic news Sheffield: Lane closure and delays after lorries crash on motorway
Two lorries collided on the M1 near Sheffield this afternoon.
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 2:11 pm
The incident has caused lane closures and police have warned drivers to expect delays.
A spokesman said earlier: There is currently a lane closure in place on the M1 Northbound between junction 32 and 33 due to a collision between two lorries.
They added: “No injuries have been reported to us, but delays are expected for the next couple of hours. Plan your route and avoid the area if possible.”