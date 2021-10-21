M1 traffic news Sheffield: Lane closure and delays after lorries crash on motorway

Two lorries collided on the M1 near Sheffield this afternoon.

By David Kessen
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 2:11 pm

The incident has caused lane closures and police have warned drivers to expect delays.

A spokesman said earlier: There is currently a lane closure in place on the M1 Northbound between junction 32 and 33 due to a collision between two lorries.

They added: “No injuries have been reported to us, but delays are expected for the next couple of hours. Plan your route and avoid the area if possible.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The M1 near Sheffield were two lorries collided

Local journalism holds the powerful to account and gives people a voice. Please take out a digital subscription or buy a paper. Thank you. Nancy Fielder, editor

Sheffield