The incident has caused lane closures and police have warned drivers to expect delays.

A spokesman said earlier: There is currently a lane closure in place on the M1 Northbound between junction 32 and 33 due to a collision between two lorries.

They added: “No injuries have been reported to us, but delays are expected for the next couple of hours. Plan your route and avoid the area if possible.”

The M1 near Sheffield were two lorries collided