M1 traffic: Huge delays as emergency repairs close two lanes between junctions 30 and 31
60 minute delays and 7 miles of congestion have been reported
Emergency repairs on the M1 near Sheffield are causing huge disruption.
Two lanes have been closed southbound between junctions 30, for Chesterfield, and 31, for Worksop, to enable emergency carriageway repairs.
National Highways said today, Wednesday, March 20, shortly after 6pm, that the closure was causing delays of 60 minutes, with seven miles of congestion on the approach.
Drivers in the area have been advised to allow extra time for their journeys.
