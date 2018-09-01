M1 to be closed near Sheffield

Motorists have been warned to expect delays on motorways across South Yorkshire this week as roadworks are carried out.

The southbound exit slip road at juntion 35 for Thorpe Hesley will be closed for five nights from Monday, September 3.

The southbound entry slip road will also be closed overnight for two nights from Monday, September 3.

The southbound exit slip road at junction 33 for Catcliffe will be closed overnight on Tuesday, September 4 for technology work.

The southbound carriageway will b closed overnight for three nights from Wednesday, September 5 this also includes the closure of the M1 southbound to M18 northbound link and the M18 southbound link to M1 southbound for carriageway repairs.

The northbound entry slip road at junction 35 will be closed overnight on Thursday, September 6 for technology work.

The southbound entry slip road at junction 35A for Stocksbridge will be closed overnight on Wednesday, September 5 for technology work.

All closures will be in place from 8pm until 6am and clearly-signed diversions will be in place.

Motorists have also been reminded that the A631 Tinsley Viaduct remains closed northbound until Saturday, November 3 and drivers will be diverted onto the service road.

HGV

HGV drivers will be able to follow a clearly-signed diversion route.