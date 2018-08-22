M1 to be closed 'for a number of hours' as crash leaves one dead

Have your say

A person has died following a crash on the M1 motorway with motorists advised a closure will be in place for a .number of hours'.

The collision happened on the M1 northbound at around 3.05pm between junction 25 where the road meets the A52 Brian Clough Way and junction 26 for Nottingham.

The scene of the crash. Picture: Highways England.

Emergency services have been at the scene, including an air ambulance.

The road is closed northbound and will remain shut while police investigate.

In a tweet Nottinghamshire Police said: "The M1 northbound will be closed between J25 and J26 for a number of hours while officers investigate.

"Highways Agency will be putting diversions in place for people currently stuck in traffic.

"Please plan ahead and spread the message; thank you for your patience."

It said: "The road remains closed due to a serious accident . There is a large amount of trapped traffic.

"There is also a lane four closure on the southbound carriageway."