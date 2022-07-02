Emergency services were sent to the scene, and Highways England first reported the closure of the carriageway at around 10.36pm last night.
At that point, National Highways said the M1 was closed in both directions between J36 ( Tankersley A61) and J37 (Barnsley) due to a
South Yorkshire Police led incident. Police and Traffic. They said police were in attendance.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue confirmed they also attended the incident.
Neither police nor the fire service have released any details of the incident which caused the closure. Both have been contacted for more information on what happened
Officials finally announced the re-opening of the stretch of motorway nearly five hours it had been closed at 3.07am today
Motorists expressed their frustrations on social media as some described waiting in stationary traffic for several hours.