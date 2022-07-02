M1 South Yorkshire J36-J37: Motorway closed for nearly five hours after 'police incident'

The M1 has re-opened after a major police incident led to its closure for several hours last night.

By David Kessen
Saturday, 2nd July 2022, 8:18 am
Updated Saturday, 2nd July 2022, 8:18 am

Emergency services were sent to the scene, and Highways England first reported the closure of the carriageway at around 10.36pm last night.

At that point, National Highways said the M1 was closed in both directions between J36 ( Tankersley A61) and J37 (Barnsley) due to a

The M1 was closed for several hours in South Yorkshire after a police incident last night between junction 36 and junction 37

South Yorkshire Police led incident. Police and Traffic. They said police were in attendance.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue confirmed they also attended the incident.

Neither police nor the fire service have released any details of the incident which caused the closure. Both have been contacted for more information on what happened

Officials finally announced the re-opening of the stretch of motorway nearly five hours it had been closed at 3.07am today

Motorists expressed their frustrations on social media as some described waiting in stationary traffic for several hours.

