The M1 exit slip road at Junction 33, for Sheffield, is partially closed this morning while firefighters deal with a vehicle blaze.

CRIME: Man remains in hospital after double stabbing in Sheffield

The M1 exit slip road at Junction 33, for Sheffield, is partially closed this morning

A car caught fire earlier this morning but the flames are said to be under control.

LATEST: Staff member attacked outside Fir Vale School after riot

COLLISION: Large police presence on Sheffield road after smash

The incident could cause some issues for motorists until the damaged car is removed.