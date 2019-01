Have your say

The southbound M1 slip road near to Meadowhall is closed this morning due to a broken down crane.

Highways England said two lanes of the slip road are closed at junction 34 while a tyre on the crane is changed.

COLLISION: Woman fighting for life after being found injured on M1 in Rotherham



READ MORE: Celebrities urged to help spread the word about missing Sheffield teenager

Motorists are urged to ‘take care when passing the scene’.

POLICE: Gunmen hunted over house raid in Doncaster