A car ended up in the central reservation of the M1 near Sheffield this morning after a terrifying collision which caused traffic chaos this morning.

Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service were called to the seen after the crash, which saw two cars collide at around 5.20am today. Three of the four lanes of the motorway were closed between junctions 34 and junction 35 northbound.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “We were called at about 5.20am this morning (Tuesday 25 April) to report a collision involving two vehicles on the M1 near to Sheffield.

“It is believed a black Toyota Yaris Sport and a blue Toyota Yaris were involved in a collision, with the black vehicle ending up in the central reservation on the northbound carriageway between Junction 34 and Junction 35.

A car ended up in the central reservation of the M1 near Sheffield this morning after a terrifying collision which caused traffic chaos this morning. File picture of M1 - Google.

“There were lane closures while the incident was dealt with and Yorkshire Ambulance Service were informed. It is not believed injuries suffered by either driver of the vehicles were serious.”

