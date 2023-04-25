News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
1 hour ago Facebook down for hundreds of users across UK
1 hour ago Primark launches online delivery service for more UK stores
2 hours ago Sainsbury’s cuts cost of more items for Nectar customers
4 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
4 hours ago How to keep children safe online amidst growing online sexual abuse

M1 Sheffield: Two hurt after car ends up in central reservation after motorway crash

A car ended up in the central reservation of the M1 near Sheffield this morning after a terrifying collision which caused traffic chaos this morning.

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 25th Apr 2023, 15:56 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 16:01 BST

Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service were called to the seen after the crash, which saw two cars collide at around 5.20am today. Three of the four lanes of the motorway were closed between junctions 34 and junction 35 northbound.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “We were called at about 5.20am this morning (Tuesday 25 April) to report a collision involving two vehicles on the M1 near to Sheffield.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It is believed a black Toyota Yaris Sport and a blue Toyota Yaris were involved in a collision, with the black vehicle ending up in the central reservation on the northbound carriageway between Junction 34 and Junction 35.

Most Popular
A car ended up in the central reservation of the M1 near Sheffield this morning after a terrifying collision which caused traffic chaos this morning. File picture of M1 - Google.A car ended up in the central reservation of the M1 near Sheffield this morning after a terrifying collision which caused traffic chaos this morning. File picture of M1 - Google.
A car ended up in the central reservation of the M1 near Sheffield this morning after a terrifying collision which caused traffic chaos this morning. File picture of M1 - Google.

“There were lane closures while the incident was dealt with and Yorkshire Ambulance Service were informed. It is not believed injuries suffered by either driver of the vehicles were serious.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The road was fully reopened two hours later.

Related topics:SheffieldSouth Yorkshire PolicePoliceYorkshire Ambulance ServiceToyota