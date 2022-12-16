Police and ambulance crews have been dealing with a crash on the M1 today, which has caused major delays on the motorway.

Police said although the injuries suffered by the people in the two vehicles involved were not serious, officers were on the scene for several hours dealing with the aftermath.

It happened on the northbound carriageway, between junction 30 and 31. The road’s re-opening was not announced until 3.20pm, by which stage Natinonal Highways reported 11 miles of traffic jams stretching back down the road.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said earlier emergency services were called to the incident on the M1 between Junction 30 and 31, adding: “We were called at 12.46pm this afternoon (16 December) to reports of a collision between two vehicles. There are no serious injuries reported and officers remain on the scene while the vehicles are recovered and ask that you allow additional time if you're making a journey.”

Picture shows the scene of the crash on the M1 this afternoon. Police and ambulance crews have been dealing with the incident

It is understood East Midlands Ambulance Service attended.