News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

M1 Sheffield: Police and ambulance crews deal with scene after M1 crash causes traffic chaos

Police and ambulance crews have been dealing with a crash on the M1 today, which has caused major delays on the motorway.

By David Kessen
4 minutes ago

Police said although the injuries suffered by the people in the two vehicles involved were not serious, officers were on the scene for several hours dealing with the aftermath.

It happened on the northbound carriageway, between junction 30 and 31. The road’s re-opening was not announced until 3.20pm, by which stage Natinonal Highways reported 11 miles of traffic jams stretching back down the road.

Hide Ad

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said earlier emergency services were called to the incident on the M1 between Junction 30 and 31, adding: “We were called at 12.46pm this afternoon (16 December) to reports of a collision between two vehicles. There are no serious injuries reported and officers remain on the scene while the vehicles are recovered and ask that you allow additional time if you're making a journey.”

Most Popular
Picture shows the scene of the crash on the M1 this afternoon. Police and ambulance crews have been dealing with the incident
Hide Ad

It is understood East Midlands Ambulance Service attended.

Picture traffic jams caused by the crash on the M1 this afternoon. Police and ambulance crews have been dealing with the incident
PoliceSouth Yorkshire PoliceEast Midlands Ambulance Service