M1 Sheffield: Motorists warned of tailbacks of three miles after three-vehicle crash

Motorists have been warned to expect delays on the M1 near Sheffield following a three-vehicle collision.

By Claire Lewis
Saturday, 22nd January 2022, 1:49 pm

National Highways said lanes one and two of four on the northbound stretch between Junction 32 and 33, are closed.

Three vehicles were involved in an earlier collision but no further details have been released.

A three-vehicle collision on the M1, near Sheffield, is causing severe congestion

There are delays of around 30 minutes due to three miles of congestion on the approach to the incident.

