M1 Sheffield: Motorists warned of tailbacks of three miles after three-vehicle crash
Motorists have been warned to expect delays on the M1 near Sheffield following a three-vehicle collision.
Saturday, 22nd January 2022, 1:49 pm
National Highways said lanes one and two of four on the northbound stretch between Junction 32 and 33, are closed.
Three vehicles were involved in an earlier collision but no further details have been released.
There are delays of around 30 minutes due to three miles of congestion on the approach to the incident.