M1 Sheffield: Crash between junction 30 and 29a causing ‘severe’ traffic jams this evening
A crash on the M1 near Sheffield is causing ‘severe’ traffic jams this evening, say highways bosses.
The crash has happened on the M1 southbound between junction 30 (Worksop) and junction 29a, and has been reported by officials in the last 30 minutes. Pictures show gridlocked traffic on the carriageway.
National HIghways have described the incident as ‘severe’ and say it is expected to clear between 10pm and 10:15pm tonight. Normal traffic conditions are not expected until between 10:45pm and 11pm