The M1 in South Yorkshire is now fully open again following a vehicle fire earlier this morning.

Lanes were closed while firefighters dealt with the blaze on the northbound stretch between junction 33 at Catcliffe and 34 at Tinsley but they have all since re-opened and traffic is flowing freely again.

