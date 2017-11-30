M1 pile-up in Derbyshire caused by vehicle crashing into broken down lorry

A pile-up on the M1 this morning was caused by a vehicle crashing into a broken down lorry.

Derbyshire Police said the collision, on the northbound stretch between junction 29A at Markham Vale and 30 at Barlborough, was reported to emergency services at 5.50am.

A number of lorries were involved in the smash, which led to the M1 being closed earlier.

One lane has since re-opened but the other three are expected to remain closed for some time while vehicle recovery work is carried out.

None of the drivers involved suffered serious injuries.

A police spokeswoman said: "We’re with our emergency service colleagues at the scene of a serious collision on the M1.

"We were called to the M1 northbound between junctions 29a and 30 at around 5.50am today.

"A broken down lorry was struck by another vehicle and a short time later, several other vehicles collided on the same stretch."

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Derbyshire Police on 101 quoting incident 88 of November 30.