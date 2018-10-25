M1 ‘now clear’ after four vehicle accident near Sheffield

The M1 is ‘now clear’ after a four vehicle collision closed five lanes of the motorway near Sheffield.

The Highways Agency said they have now removed their closures on the main carriageway and entry slip after a collision between junctions 34 and 33 of the southbound carriageway.

Trapped traffic has now been cleared and congestion should now start to ease, they added.

The accident closed the entire southbound carriageway of the motorway for some time as well as lane 4 of the northbound carriageway as emergency services personnel carried out their work.

Bus services across South Yorkshire were also affected.