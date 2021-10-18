M1 near South Yorkshire closed and air ambulance at scene after ‘serious’ crash

The southbound carriageway of the motorway was completely closed between junction 42 for Lofthouse and junction 41 for Wakefield and Morley after a collision involving two vehicles around 4.40pm.

National Highways said a police-led investigation was still being carried out at the scene, as well as the attendance of an air ambulance.

In a statement it said: “There are long delays approaching the closure with both the M1 southbound and the M621 clockwise carriageways becoming congested as a result.”

Drivers travelling from further afield and heading south were advised to use the A1M.

As of 7pm, National Highways said all traffic has been released, but emergency services remain at the scene to confirm if the carriageway can be open to all traffic.