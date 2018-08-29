M1 near Sheffield was ‘closed for hours’ after concerns raised for man on bridge 

The M1 near Sheffield was closed in both directions early this morning after concerns were raised for a man on a bridge.

Highways England said that traffic was being held on the M1 north and southbound between J37 Barnsley and J36 at around 1.25am.

The agency said that South Yorkshire Police were dealing with an incident as drivers waited in the queues.

A South Yorkshire Police spokersperson said that traffic was being held due to a man being spotted on a bridge near the junction.

A spokesperson said: “This was called in to us at around 1.25am this morning, it was concerns for a man who was on the bridge near junction 36/37.

“He was down from the bridge, safe and well, a few hours later.”