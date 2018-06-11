M1 motorway closed near Sheffield after campervan wheel comes loose and rolls down road

This was the scene on the M1 near Sheffield this afternoon after a campervan driver was stunned to see his wheel come loose and roll past him.

The motorway was closed southbound between junctions 31 and 30 this afternoon at around 4pm.

The motorway was closed while officers retrieved the runaway wheel (pic: Highways England)

Highways England said its traffic officers had removed the wheel from the carriageway a 'considerable distance' further down the road.

But it said thankfully the runaway tyre had not hit anyone, and it is understood the road has since fully reopened.