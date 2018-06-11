M1 motorway closed near Sheffield after campervan wheel comes loose and rolls down road

The VW campervan which lost one of its wheels on the M1 (pic: Highways England)
The VW campervan which lost one of its wheels on the M1 (pic: Highways England)
0
Have your say

This was the scene on the M1 near Sheffield this afternoon after a campervan driver was stunned to see his wheel come loose and roll past him.

The motorway was closed southbound between junctions 31 and 30 this afternoon at around 4pm.

The motorway was closed while officers retrieved the runaway wheel (pic: Highways England)

The motorway was closed while officers retrieved the runaway wheel (pic: Highways England)

READ MORE: Man 'abused by knife-wielding men' in Sheffield after asking them to be quiet
Highways England said its traffic officers had removed the wheel from the carriageway a 'considerable distance' further down the road.

READ MORE: Fearsome-looking knife found on streets of Sheffield
But it said thankfully the runaway tyre had not hit anyone, and it is understood the road has since fully reopened.