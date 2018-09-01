M1 motorway CLOSED following serious accident

Sheffield Wednesday supporters heading south for the Owls’ game at Reading could face delays after a serious accident caused the closure of the M1 motorway.

The southbound carriageway is closed between junction 20 and junction 19 near Leicester and Highways England said emergency services, including an air ambulance, were on the scene at around 8.45am on Saturday.

Motorists have been advised to allow extra time for thier journeys and a diversion is in place.

