A collision on an M1 southbound exit near Rotherham has seen a woman taken to hospital.

The A630 in Canklow, Rotherham, near J33 on the M1, is experiencing heavy traffic after a reported road traffic collision.

In a video obtained by the Star there looked to be a large emergency response to an unknown incident, which included at least three fire engines, two ambulances, and three police vehicles, including two unmarked cars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police confirmed that a collision saw a 52-year-old woman taken to hospital by ambulance, and she is not believed to have suffered any life-threatening or altering injuries.

A screenshot of the emergency incident on the A630 in Canklow, near Rotherham.