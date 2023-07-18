The A630 in Canklow, Rotherham, near J33 on the M1, is experiencing heavy traffic after a reported road traffic collision.
In a video obtained by the Star there looked to be a large emergency response to an unknown incident, which included at least three fire engines, two ambulances, and three police vehicles, including two unmarked cars.
South Yorkshire Police confirmed that a collision saw a 52-year-old woman taken to hospital by ambulance, and she is not believed to have suffered any life-threatening or altering injuries.
AA Traffic is showing slow moving traffic in both directions and a road closure has been put in place.