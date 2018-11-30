M1 in South Yorkshire expected to re-open soon after overturned lorry blocked road

Have your say

The M1 in South Yorkshire is expected to re-open soon after it was closed this morning because of an overturned lorry.

The northbound stretch of the M1 was closed between Junctions 36 and 37 for Birdwell and Dodworth after a lorry overturned following a ‘multi-vehicle collision'.

The M1 in South Yorkshire is expected to re-open shortly after a lorry overturned during a collision

The Asda lorry blocked three lanes of the motorway and an emergency recovery operation was mounted.

The road closure caused severe delays.

Just before noon, Highways England said the recovery operation was ‘almost complete’ and the road is due to re-open ‘shortly’.