M1 in Derbyshire re-open after pile-up

The M1 in Derbyshire has re-opened after a crash involving four lorries and a box van.

A lorry crashed into a broken down box van on the northbound stretch of the motorway between Junction 29A for Markham Vale and Junction 30 for Barlborough at 5.50am.

Three other lorries then collided.

All the drivers involved escaped without serious injury.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Derbyshire Police on 101 quoting incident 88 of today.