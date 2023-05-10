A car crash is causing traffic jams on the M1 near Sheffield this evening, with two lanes closed by the incident.

National Highways says there are 30 minute delays between junction 31 and junction 30 southbound this evening as a result of the incident, which police have attended, which they have described as a ‘road traffic collision’.

Pictures appear to show several emergency vehicles near the scene, and a damaged car at the side of the road. Two other cars showing less damage, appear to be also pulled up at the site of the carriageway.

Other pictures show traffic queuing up nearby on the approach to the incident, affected by the traffic jams which have been reported.

National Highways said at 6.10pm that lanes one and two (of four) were closed on the M1 southbound between junction 31 (Worksop) and junction 30 (Sheffield) following a multi-vehicle collision. They added Traffic Officers were on the scene and are being assisted by South Yorkshire Police

“There are delays of at least 30 minute delays on approach,” they said.

At 6.16pm they added lane two had re-opened, but lane one remained closed awaiting recovery, adding there were delays of at least 30 minute delays on approach.

They had said that they expected the cars to cleared by 7pm.