The M1 near South Yorkshire has been closed this morning after a crash earlier today.

Officials from the Highways Agency say they expect problems until at least 10am with traffic currently (8.30am) delayed by around two hours, with miles of traffic jams stretching back to Barnsley.

A spokesman said in a statement: “The M1 in West Yorkshire remains closed northbound within J39 due to a collision. Recovery are on scene. Traffic is being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added: “The event is expected to clear between 10:15 and 10:30 on 7 February 2023. Return To Normal Normal traffic conditions are expected between 11:15 and 11:30 on 7 February 2023. Delay There are currently delays of one and a half hours against expected traffic.”

The M1 near South Yorkshire has been closed this morning after a crash earlier today at j39