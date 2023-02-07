They added: “The event is expected to clear between 10:15 and 10:30 on 7 February 2023. Return To Normal Normal traffic conditions are expected between 11:15 and 11:30 on 7 February 2023. Delay There are currently delays of one and a half hours against expected traffic.”
They have now added: “The #M1 in #WestYorkshire is now fully open northbound within J39 following a collision. There are long delays of 48 minutes with congestion back to J37 but these will now start to ease. Thanks for your patience.”