M1 crash closure in Sheffield came after lorry driver may have fallen ill behind wheel
A lorry crash caused major delays on the M1 near Sheffield this morning, with police believing that the driver of the HGV may have fallen ill.
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 10:17 am
Emergency services were called out at 5.05am after a collision involving the truck happened on the northbound M1 between junctions 33 and 34.
South Yorkshire Police said: “It is reported that an HGV swerved across the lanes. The driver of the HGV was taken to hospital, it is reported he could have had a medical episode.
“Nobody else was injured.”