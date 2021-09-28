M1 crash closure in Sheffield came after lorry driver may have fallen ill behind wheel

A lorry crash caused major delays on the M1 near Sheffield this morning, with police believing that the driver of the HGV may have fallen ill.

By David Kessen
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 10:17 am

Emergency services were called out at 5.05am after a collision involving the truck happened on the northbound M1 between junctions 33 and 34.

South Yorkshire Police said: “It is reported that an HGV swerved across the lanes. The driver of the HGV was taken to hospital, it is reported he could have had a medical episode.

“Nobody else was injured.”

