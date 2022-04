One lane is closed on the M1 southbound between Junction 38 near Wakefield and Junction 37 in Barnsley, as a result of the collision.

There are also minor delays around Junction 36 in Sheffield following the lane closure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is four miles of congestion on the M1 this afternoon, following a crash

A National Highways spokseperson said there are ‘currently four miles of congestion on approach which is adding about 30 minutes to normal journey times’.