M1 closure: Police reveal why Sheffield motorway had to be closed late on Mayday bank holiday

Police have explained why they had to close the M1 near Sheffield last night.

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 2nd May 2023, 15:26 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 15:26 BST

Officers were called to the scene just before 8pm last night (Monday May 1), with National Highways announcing at the time that the motorway was being closed in both directions between junctions 36 (Sheffield North) and 37 (Barnsley), because of what they described as a ‘police-led incident’.

Diversions were put in place, until police said they had resolved the incident, with the re-opening announced just over a quarter of an hour later.

South Yorkshire Police today confirmed they had closed the motorway, and a spokesman said: “It was a concern for welfare for someone on the bridge so the road was closed for a while.”

Policewere called to the scene just before 8pm last night, with National Highways announced at that time that the M1, pictured, was being closed in both directions between junctions 36 (Sheffield North) and 37 (Barnsley), because of what they described as a ‘police-led incident’.Policewere called to the scene just before 8pm last night, with National Highways announced at that time that the M1, pictured, was being closed in both directions between junctions 36 (Sheffield North) and 37 (Barnsley), because of what they described as a ‘police-led incident’.
The closures caused tailbacks on the carriageway in both directions, north and south, and Highways Agency staff were also on the scene during the incident. Both carriageways re-opened shortly after police had resolved the situation.

