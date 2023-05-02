Police have explained why they had to close the M1 near Sheffield last night.

Officers were called to the scene just before 8pm last night (Monday May 1), with National Highways announcing at the time that the motorway was being closed in both directions between junctions 36 (Sheffield North) and 37 (Barnsley), because of what they described as a ‘police-led incident’.

Diversions were put in place, until police said they had resolved the incident, with the re-opening announced just over a quarter of an hour later.

South Yorkshire Police today confirmed they had closed the motorway, and a spokesman said: “It was a concern for welfare for someone on the bridge so the road was closed for a while.”

