M1 Chesterfield, Sheffield crash: Major traffic jams warning after multi-vehicle crash on M1 near j29 Sheffield

Traffic has had to be stopped on the M1 near Sheffield after a mult-vehicle crash.

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 20th May 2023, 07:10 BST
Updated 20th May 2023, 07:45 BST

National Highways tweeted just before 6am to warn that traffic had been stopped on the southbound carriageway of the motorway, within junction 29 due to a multi-vehicle collision.

The said at that point: “Our Traffic Officers are on scene and emergency services en-route.”

They added at around 6.15am: Lanes 1 and 2 remain closed for for ongoing vehicle recovery. There is approx. 1 mile of congestion on approach to the incident.”

The M1 was closed at j29 because of a multivehicle crashThe M1 was closed at j29 because of a multivehicle crash
Officials say they do not expect traffic conditions to return to normal until around 8.30am, and were reported two lanes were still closed at 7am.

Emergency services have been approached for more information.

