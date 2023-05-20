National Highways tweeted just before 6am to warn that traffic had been stopped on the southbound carriageway of the motorway, within junction 29 due to a multi-vehicle collision.
The said at that point: “Our Traffic Officers are on scene and emergency services en-route.”
They added at around 6.15am: Lanes 1 and 2 remain closed for for ongoing vehicle recovery. There is approx. 1 mile of congestion on approach to the incident.”
Officials say they do not expect traffic conditions to return to normal until around 8.30am, and were reported two lanes were still closed at 7am.
Emergency services have been approached for more information.