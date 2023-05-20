Traffic has had to be stopped on the M1 near Sheffield after a mult-vehicle crash.

National Highways tweeted just before 6am to warn that traffic had been stopped on the southbound carriageway of the motorway, within junction 29 due to a multi-vehicle collision.

The said at that point: “Our Traffic Officers are on scene and emergency services en-route.”

They added at around 6.15am: Lanes 1 and 2 remain closed for for ongoing vehicle recovery. There is approx. 1 mile of congestion on approach to the incident.”

The M1 was closed at j29 because of a multivehicle crash

Officials say they do not expect traffic conditions to return to normal until around 8.30am, and were reported two lanes were still closed at 7am.