M1 chaos continues after lorry smash in Derbyshire

Chaos on the M1 in Derbyshire is continuing today after a lorry smash.

Three lanes of the northbound stretch of the motorway remain closed this morning following an earlier collision involving five vehicles.

Three of the four lanes between junctions 29A at Markham Vale and 30 at Barlborough remain closed while work is underway to clear the debris from the road.

Derbyshire Police said a lorry crashed into a broken down box van and then three other lorries behind collided trying to avoid the first incident.

Emergency services were alerted at 5.50am.

A Derbyshire Police spokeswoman said: "A broken down box van was struck by a lorry. Shortly afterwards, three lorries behind collided while trying to avoid the first collision.

"No one suffered serious injuries but it will take time to remove all the debris.

"We are investigating and witnesses or anyone with information should call us on 101."