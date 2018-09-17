M1 chaos after blow-out leads to road closure in South Yorkshire

The M1 in South Yorkshire was closed overnight after at least 10 vehicles were hit by flying debris after a crane suffered a blow-out.
The crane was travelling along the northbound stretch of the motorway between Junction 35 for Thorpe Hesley and Junction 35A for Stocksbridge when the tyre burst.
Two lanes were closed while agencies dealt with the incident.
Nobody was hurt.