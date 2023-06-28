Lynda and family make a special musical gift to Lost Chord UK

Don’t say it with flowers…say it with the gift of song!

Lynda, third from left, presents her cheque to Lost Chord UK

Maltby councillor Lynda Stables and her family decided that donations made at the funeral for mum Ann Nortcliff should go to South Yorkshire dementia charity Lost Chord UK, the organisation that provides vital interactive musical sessions for people living with dementia in care homes and day centres both across the region and nationally.

The donation of £103, which was presented by Lynda and her family to Lost Chord UK Operations Manager Lynsey Greenwood, will go towards the work of the Lost Chord UK professional musicians in the Maltby area, which is where the charity was launched almost 25 years ago.

“As a councillor for Maltby’s West Ward, it is particularly meaningful that Lynda chose for donations from the funeral of her mother to go to funding our services as Maltby has always been at the heart of the work we do and was where this incredible musical journey began,” said Lost Chord UK Chief Executive Clare Langan.

“It is wonderful that Lynda and her family were able to attend a session and witness first-hand the transformative effect of our community singalongs, one of the range of new services that we have launched in the past 12 months.

“With every session costing in the region of £200 to put on the kindness of Lynda and her family will enable us to serve more people in Maltby and to keep the music playing.”