Matthew Walker is pleased to discover that juggling is a bit like riding a bike…once you’ve mastered it you never forget.

The same might not be said for tightrope walking - but Matthew’s working on that one!

Matthew first played Victorian showman and master of spin Phineas Taylor Barnum in a Rotherham school production of Broadway and West End musical Barnum when he was just 15.

Now, 20 years, later, he is back in the same role, this time preparing for a much bigger stage as STOS Theatre Company bring the show to Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre from November 14 to 18.

Matthew is preparing to hit new heights on the tightrope - picture by Roe-Parkin Creative

Although there’s been a two decade break, Matthew is happy to discover that some of the circus skills he picked up the first time around are still useable, if a little rusty.

And with the support of the team at Sheffield’s Greentop Community Circus Centre, he’s quickly getting back into the juggling and stilt walking habit.

“I really do think juggling is a bit like riding a bike - it’s been a case of polishing up those sorts of skills,” he admits.

Not so the important business of tightrope walking, which provides one of the hit musical’s most impressive moments.

Matthew did perform a version of the stunt in his original performance but at the Lyceum, the rope will be a good six feet above the stage and will be much longer.

On top of the Greentop training sessions, Matthew also has a low level tight rope installed in his garage at home, to help him get used to the balancing.

The theory is that if you can do it at six inches above the ground you should be equally comfortable at six feet - though that probably doesn’t take into the account that Matthew will also be singing one of the show’s big numbers at the same time.

“There’s balancing, walking, there’s singing and then there’s the moment where you have to jump off,” he explains.

“It’s an important part of the show because the tight rope is a metaphor for Barnum’s life, taking the high wire risk between the two women who are most important to him, so I have to get it right.

“It’s a good job I’ve done it before because it is a case of dusting off those old skills but it’s still quite a challenge and if you fall off while you’re singing do you just carry on or what?”

STOS Theatre Company produces the world’s top musicals at Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre, made for and by the people of South Yorkshire.

STOS draws on the very best local talent, employs hugely experienced professional creative teams, and invests upwards of £100,000 on each show to ensure the production values are without equal, performing exclusively at the Lyceum.

The company’s shows have been seen by more than 15,000 people in the last three years of hits alone.

Barnum is at the Lyceum from November 14 to 18. For tickets call 0114 249 6000 or visit sheffieldtheatres.co.uk