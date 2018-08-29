Luxury stolen car brought to Sheffield on false plates held on by rubber band

A luxury car was stolen in Skegness and brought back to Sheffield on false plates held on with rubber bands.

On Wednesday morning, an eagle eyed member of the public noticed the car, a Chrysler 300 - complete with rubber bands - on Southey Hall Road in Southey Green.

The car was found on Southey Hall Road in Southey Green.

After investigating, police found the vehicle was recently stolen from the Skegness area, to where it will now been returned.

Officers thanked the member of the public for helping recover the car, adding only that they would prefer Sheffielders to bring back just sticks of rock from Skegness, not stolen cars.

READ MORE: Sheffield lorry driver jailed for killing motorist in early-morning horror crash