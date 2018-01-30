Lunar phenomenon: Rare 'super moon' which is only visible every 150 years set to appear tomorrow

Stargazers will be looking for a rare and unique 'super blue blood moon' which is due to take place tomorrow for the first time in 150 years.

It’s called a super moon because it is closer to the Earth in its orbit and about 14 per cent brighter than usual.

Because it is the second full moon of the month, it is known as a blue moon.

And finally the moon is passing through Earth’s shadow to form a total lunar eclipse – when the Earth comes between the sun and the full moon and blocks the sun’s direct rays from lighting up the moon.

While the moon is in the Earth’s shadow, it will take on a reddish tint, known as a “blood moon”.

The whole unusual scenario is called a 'super blue blood moon'.

But unfortunately for the UK, much of the spectacle won’t be visible from our shores, because the eclipse is taking place at about 1pm when it's daylight.

The best place to see the eclipse will be on the west coast of America and it will last around an hour and 15 minutes.

When the moon appears over the UK later on tomorrow night, it will appear bigger and brighter.