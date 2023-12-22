Family and friends will gather today to say a final farewell to a young dad-of-four.

A large turn out is expected today for the funeral of a young dad-of-four and a popular Sheffield boxer following his shock, sudden death.

Luke Smedley was just 35 years old when he died last month . The cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Following his passing, Luke's father Chris, a well-known boxing trainer in Sheffield, said he was devastated, describing his son as a "great lad" who "loved a laugh and was always doing pranks on anyone".

"He was a fantastic dad, brother and son. He lived for boxing and has made many friends in boxing, some becoming more like family," he added.

Luke’s boxing career saw him complete 58 bouts with 49 wins.

He represented Steel City Boxing Club followed by Retford ABC where he became Midlands champion and Junior ABA finalist in 2004.

His brother Nicki described his younger brother Luke as his "shadow" and said: "He was loved by thousands of people."

Luke was told he would never box again following a horrific machete attack at the High Noon pub in Woodthorpe, in 2016.

His left arm was badly damaged and the attacker's blade narrowly missed his brother Nicki's face.

Luke was in the process of turning professional at the time.

The funeral is to be held at St Catherine's Church at noon.

His family has asked people to avoid wearing black and to wear lighter colours instead.