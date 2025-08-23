Lucy & Yak to open Sheffield city centre store this October

Independent clothing brand Lucy & Yak has announced it will officially open its doors in Sheffield on in October, bringing fresh energy to the city centre’s shopping scene.

Lucy & Yak is set to open on October 10, and will be located close to the former Weekday and Monki units – a move that many hope will help draw shoppers back into the area.

The exact location is 74 Cambridge street, right in heart of the city centre.

Shoppers have responded with excitement to the news: “Best news of the week, although this is gonna seriously hurt my bank account,” said Loz Barker.

Another, Isabel James, said: “And it’s right next to my office!”

Students will also have reason to celebrate, with the brand confirming a 10% discount on Unidays.

Lucy & Yak was founded by partners Lucy Greenwood and Chris Renwick, affectionately nicknamed "Van Yak" by friends.

The pair first started small while living in New Zealand, upcycling old clothes into tobacco pouches.

They soon moved on to selling vintage clothing, with what they describe as “an eye for finding treasured pieces.”

On their website, the founders recall how their next big step came once they returned home to Barnsley, where they scoured local charity shops for the best finds.

But it was one item in particular that stood out: dungarees.

“We quickly noticed dungarees were far more popular than the rest,” they said.

Determined to make their own, the duo travelled across India in search of the right partners.

“Working with a small team of tailors, we made our first thirty pairs – which sold in hours.”

From there, the operation grew, with Lucy and Chris moving into the basement of Lucy’s parents’ house to keep up with orders.

“We were never created to follow the latest trends,” they write.

“Instead, [we want] to inspire people to wear things that make them feel comfortable and get on with life.”

The brand has since expanded with stores in Brighton, Bristol and Norwich, and its founders remain passionate about what makes Lucy and Yak unique.

“Bringing together a community of the kindest, most creative people is what we’re all about.”

Sheffield shoppers will soon be able to join that community when Lucy and Yak’s new store opens this autumn.